PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of XNCR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

