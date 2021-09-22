PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 874 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 93.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.