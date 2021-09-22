PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,171,273 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

