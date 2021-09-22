Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 16,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 47,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of £11.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

