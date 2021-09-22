Playcent Price Tops $0.0883 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $41,702.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.