Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 639,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLG opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $160.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

