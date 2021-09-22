Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

PIPR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.