Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Increased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 170.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 789,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $125,329,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.66. 56,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,659. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.