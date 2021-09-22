Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 474,735 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.