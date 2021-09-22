PIN (PIN) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00067626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00167470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00109311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.13 or 0.06887537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.47 or 1.00073489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002541 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

