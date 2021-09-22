Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPGS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,980,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

