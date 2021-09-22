Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 152,154 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152,154 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

