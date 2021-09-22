Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 250,000 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTRU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,571,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSTRU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

