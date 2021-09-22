Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.03 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

