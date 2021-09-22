Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 299,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIG. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $9,544,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,940,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

NYSEMKT:GIG opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

