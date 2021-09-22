Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.00% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $494,000.

TSIB stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

