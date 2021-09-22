Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 4.73% of Progress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PGRW opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.