PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

