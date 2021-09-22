Phoenixcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $397.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,087.05 or 0.99841372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00074712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00754858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00383733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00260488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002174 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,340,175 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.