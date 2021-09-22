Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,632 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.