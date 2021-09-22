Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $939.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 68.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

