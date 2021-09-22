Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Personalis by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Personalis by 146,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

