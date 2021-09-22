Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49,056.84

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £490.57 ($640.93) and traded as high as £493 ($644.11). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £491.50 ($642.15), with a volume of 4,561 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £490.57 and its 200-day moving average price is £475.37. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

