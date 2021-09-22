Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 543,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH remained flat at $$19.72 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,107. Pershing Square Tontine has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

