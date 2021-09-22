Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

