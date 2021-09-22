PERI Finance (PERI) Price Tops $1.47

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $349,575.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00115743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00169825 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.22 or 0.06915071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,378.77 or 1.00148670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.00794763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 11,846,172 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

