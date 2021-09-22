Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stake Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $45,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. 5,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

