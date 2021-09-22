pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $482.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00069900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00167890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00110040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.14 or 0.06870334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.17 or 1.00057729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.00758707 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

