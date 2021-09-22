People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after acquiring an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,993,000 after acquiring an additional 334,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 665,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

