People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $229,646,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,943,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.