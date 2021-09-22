People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

