People s United Financial Inc. Has $850,000 Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $921,712. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATH stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.