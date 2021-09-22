People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,535.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,354.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.03 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

