Pentair plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Pentair stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

