PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Stewart Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 5.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

