Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Passage Bio worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PASG opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $601.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

