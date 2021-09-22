Particl (PART) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003519 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $17.60 million and $17,398.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014278 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00545368 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,573,491 coins and its circulating supply is 11,548,939 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

