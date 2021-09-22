Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.39

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $21.21. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 9,596 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $36,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

