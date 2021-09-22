Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.39

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $21.21. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 9,596 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
