Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Park National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Park National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

