Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRRWF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

PRRWF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

