Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.0 days.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.