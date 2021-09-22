Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

