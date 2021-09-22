Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.92 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 287,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.67.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.