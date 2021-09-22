Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,224 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

