Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

