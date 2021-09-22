Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PAAS stock opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$30.42 and a 1-year high of C$50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

