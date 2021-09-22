Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Shares of PANW opened at $473.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

