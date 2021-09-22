Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 272.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 55,864 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.