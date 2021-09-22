Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TNC stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

