Pai Liu Sells 24,483 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $24,597.30.

WISH stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $28,465,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

